AUDACY News-Talk KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS and WILLAMETTE BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KYKN-A/SALEM, OR have picked up the syndicated ERICK ERICKSON show.

KXNT is airing the weekend edition of the show 7-10p (PT) SATURDAY nights.

ERICKSON is based at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA. Find out more about the show and affiliation from ANDREW KALB at andrew@andrewkalb.com or (917) 217-4050.

