New MLS club CHARLOTTE FC has named its radio crew for the team's match broadcasts on RADIO ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA/CHARLOTTE, tapping WFNZ host/reporter WILL PALASZCZUK and college soccer commentator JESSICA CHARMAN to call the action for the expansion team's inaugural season.

“We’re thrilled to have WILL and JESSICA become the inaugural broadcast talent for CHARLOTTE FC radio on our flagship station,” said CHARLOTTE FC owner TEPPER SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CEO NICK KELLY. “WILL has proven to be an excellent addition to the soccer community here in CHARLOTTE while JESSICA brings a wealth of knowledge and exciting energy to her broadcasts. We couldn’t be happier with our first groundbreaking radio team and are excited for fans tune into WFNZ all season long.”

“I’ve been impressed with CHARLOTTE FC’s build from afar and now up close. Everyone throughout the organization has exhibited the epitome of class. I’m honored they found me worthy to carry the responsibility of telling their amazing story to the fans of the CAROLINAS,” said PALASZCZUK, who formerly contributed to ATLANTA UNITED coverage on AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA. “I’m also thrilled to work with an analyst of JESSICA’s caliber. Her background as a player and broadcaster will provide a distinct perspective which I’m sure all listeners will enjoy. I thank the management of WFNZ for recognizing, developing and bringing this partnership into reality.”

“It’s truly an honor to have been selected as one of the inaugural voices of CHARLOTTE FC’s radio broadcast. I am excited for the opportunity to help bring CLTFC’s incredible product on the pitch to fans at home,” said CHARMAN. “I am hopeful listeners will love my passion for the sport from both a player and fan perspective. For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamed of an opportunity like this and couldn’t have wished for a better club to have earned it with.”

