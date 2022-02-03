Now Offered By Benztown

BENZTOWN has added show prep service THE ROOSTER to roster of services.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, “The Rooster is a full day ahead of most show prep services for news and showbiz stories. For multi-tasking on-air talent, THE ROOSTER is a dream solution. You can’t beat THE ROOSTER for the timeliest, most thorough and easiest to use show prep. We are thrilled to bring THE ROOSTER to stations that want to be on the money with their content and first to the story in their markets. It’s a game-changer for morning shows in 2022.”

THE ROOSTER creator MIKE MARINO added, “THE ROOSTER’s stories are organized and written for easy on-air delivery and include audio clips, which saves Morning talent headaches and precious time. With THE ROOSTER’s drag-and-drop features, air talent can create their own daily prep page. If stations haven’t tried THE ROOSTER yet, we invite them to discover what they’re missing.”

Reach BENZTOWN’s MASA PATTERSON for more information at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

