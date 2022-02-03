Hoplamazian

NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO has named MARA HOPLAMAZIAN as Energy and Environment Reporter and anchor of the station's "By Degrees" climate reporting initiative. HOPLAMAZIAN joined NHPR as a BARBARA AND DICK COUCH Fellow in 2021 and previously worked as an intern at THE SACRAMENTO BEE and the SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION.

News Dir. DAN BARRICK said, “Awareness and dialogue are the best tools we have to fight climate change. The work of journalists such as MARA are crucial not simply to inform but to create awareness of what is at risk, and what we can do together.”

