RADIO ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA and Hot AC WLNK (MIX 107.9)/CHARLOTTE Brand Mgr. TERRY FOXX is heading to the noncommercial side of radio in a big way, taking over as Dir. of Programming and Audience at the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS' News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN. FOXX, a former member of the ALL ACCESS staff, has extensive programming experience at ESPN RADIO and stations like AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH and WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA.

“TERRY has deep knowledge and experience when it comes to identifying and expanding audiences,” said KUT GM DEBBIE HIOTT. “He grew up in TEXAS, has always had family in AUSTIN, and understands how KUT can serve our community. With those things he will help us develop and provide programming that reaches into new areas important to CENTRAL TEXAS.”

“KUT has a rich heritage and is part of the fabric of CENTRAL TEXAS,” said FOXX. “I look forward to joining the strong team at KUT and engaging new listeners in creative ways.”

