August 23rd In Nashville

The SOURCE HALL OF FAME AWARDS will return to an in-person event on AUGUST 23rd at the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE. The event, honoring women in the NASHVILLE entertainment industry, was held virtually in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

This year’s inductees (and their past and current employers) are:

MARGIE HUNT: WAYLON JENNINGS/JESSI COLTER, AWMG ENTERTAINMENT, CBS RECORDS, SONY MUSIC, HUNT MUSIC SERVICES

ALEENE JACKSON: MONUMENT RECORDS, SHOWBUD GUITARS, COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM, CONWAY TWITTY ENTERPRISES, TREE INTERNATIONAL, COWBOY JACK CLEMENT PRODUCTIONS

SUZANNE LEE: ASCAP

DOTTIE OELHFAEN: ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY

NORMA JEAN OWEN: CBS RECORDS, COLUMBIA RECORDS, CAPITOL RECORDS, THE ENETERTAINMENT GROUP

BETTY SANDERS: THE PRIDE MUSIC GROUP, BLAKE MEVIS, THE HYLAND COMPANY, CHUCK FLOOD & ASSOCIATES/FLOOD, BUMSTEAD, McCREADY & McCARTY, INC.

IMA WITHERS: CHIPS MOMAN & DON CREWS AMERICAN RECORDING STUDIOS, WARNER BROTHERS, RCA RECORDS, MERIT MUSIC, BMI

