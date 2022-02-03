Crowell

On the heels of the recent promotions of MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) executives SHELIA SHIPLEY BIDDY (to CFO and Certified Senior Advisor) and NIKKI BLACK (to VP/Programs & Policy) (NET NEWS 2/1), the NASHVILLE-based non-profit has also added LAURA FLAGLER CROWELL as Executive Administrator to CEO TATUM ALLSEP.

CROWELL began her career in the music industry promoting Country artists including TIM McGRAW, GARY ALLAN, LEE ANN WOMACK, RHETT AKINS, WYNONNA JUDD and MARK CHESNUTT during her seven years in radio promotion at DECCA RECORDS and ATLANTIC RECORDS. Her career also included stints at RPM MANAGEMENT and PRO TOURS, INC./KEN STILTS MANAGEMENT. After a number of years in NORTH CAROLINA, she has returned to NASHVILLE to work at MHA. Congratulate her here.

The 11-person, all-female MHA team has assisted more than 17,000 music industry professionals with their healthcare needs, including assistance with medical bills or physical and mental health guidance that includes finding doctors or prescription medicine, finding financial grants while recovering from a serious health issue, affordable health insurance, or answers to MEDICARE questions.

