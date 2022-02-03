Baby Evelyn

Congratulations to NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON, MS GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE on the birth of granddaughter EVELYN LORRAINE on TUESDAY (2/1).

In SAN DIEGO, LAWRENCE's son, DANIEL and daughter-in-law JILLYAN added baby EVELYN to their family, joining sister RAYLENE and brother WYATT. EVELYN tipped the scale at 6 lb, 11 oz.

LAWRENCE's cluster includes Top 40 WYOY (Y101), Country WUSJ (US96), Classic Country WHJT (93.5 THE LEGEND), AC WJKK (MIX 98.7), and Blues WHJT-HD2-W225BK (BLUES 93.1).

