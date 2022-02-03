Sold

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC is selling brokered Business Talk WWNN-A/POMPANO BEACH-W245BC/LAUDERDALE LAKES-W237BD/BOCA RATON, FL (MONEY TALK RADIO) to MARC PASKIN's MARCO BROADCASTING OF FLORIDA, LLC for $1.25 million. PASKIN, once featured on U.K. reality TV show "SECRET MILLIONAIRE," previously briefly owned pot-themed Rock KBUD-A-K231BQ (SMOKIN 94.1)/DENVER and programmed Oldies KXXP (MeTV FM)/WHITE SALMON, WA.

In other filings with the FCC, BECKY VICKERS, personal representative of the estate of VICTOR M. VICKERS, is selling Classic Hits WGSW (MYFM)/AMERICUS, GA and Classic Hits WTTY (MY FM)/TY TY, GA to GREATER 2ND MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH for $300,000 ($150,000 cash, $150,000 in 12 month promissory note)

And PEGGY ROSE WARNER's 105.5fm, LLC is selling Classic Country WBMI (CLASSIC HIT COUNTRY 105.5)/WEST BRANCH, MI to SMILE FM (SUPERIOR COMMUNICATIONS) for $95,000 (real estate). WARNER acquired the station from a receiver for CHARLES A. COBB and MICHAEL D. FLEMING's CF BROADCASTING in settlement of a lawsuit for an alleged breach of promissory note last year.

