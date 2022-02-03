Rahmani

URBAN ONE has promoted SVP/National & Network Sales JOSH RAHMANI to Chief Revenue Officer of RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA. RAHMANI has been with the company since 2005.

RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR said, "Over the past few years, JOSH has diligently worked to ensure the alignment of the RADIO ONE corporate sales and REACH MEDIA sales teams to work closer to scale revenue and create opportunities. His team has successfully engaged and worked with many national advertisers to extend their audio marketing across all of our radio assets. JOSH has proven himself as a leader who can bring in new and creative revenue opportunities."

"As the dynamic audio industry continues to evolve, coupled with the long-overdue warranted attention finally being paid to the influential Black consumer, I am excited to continue collaborating with our outstanding sales teams and URBAN ONE leadership to move the needle forward and drive value for our advertisers, listeners, and users." said RAHMANI. "I look forward to further developing the company's revenue streams by leveraging our synergistic audio content offerings, our dominance in authentically connecting with the African American community, and our best-in-class fully integrated, cross-platform advertising solutions across the entire portfolio of RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA. I am grateful to CATHY HUGHES, ALFRED LIGGINS, and DAVID KANTOR for their continued support and leadership.

