Vaughn Stevenson

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted Mgr. A&R/Digital JESSI VAUGHN STEVENSON to Sr. Dir. A&R/Digital in NASHVILLE. STEVENSON has been with WCM since 2016, having previously served as A&R Strategy Asst. and Administrative Asst. before her more recent tenure as Mgr. A&R/Digital.

WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN (no relation) said, “I’m excited to make this announcement today, as JESSI has been with WARNER CHAPPELL since day one of her journey on MUSIC ROW. Over the years she has developed her own style that is forward-thinking and hyper-focused on what’s best for our songwriters. She is a passionate songwriter fan and invaluable teammate to the entire WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

“I’m beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow with this incredible team," said STEVENSON. "BEN, the team at WARNER CHAPPELL, and the songwriters inspire me every day, making this company a special place to be. I am dedicated and look forward to developing more innovative strategies for our songwriters that take their careers to new heights."

« see more Net News