Garrard

REEL2MEDIA has hired iHEARTMEDIA VP/Connections HOLLY GARRARD as VP/Business Development and Partnerships, working with REEL2MEDIA's efforts in branded podcasts, audio branding, and smart speaker experiences.

GARRARD said, "Audio is finally having its well deserved, and overdue, shining moment of attention. From massive usage and growth in podcasts and skills to our ever constant radio companion throughout consumers' day. I'm honored to join an innovative team helping brands curate sonic identities and integrations to be a part of the audio revolution. I look forward to supporting our partners and getting more brands to lean into the power of sound!"

REEL2MEDIA co-founder ANTHONY GAY added, “HOLLY brings a huge amount of brand and agency experience in helping clients achieve their objectives with creative audio solutions. Her energy and experience combined with our fresh and innovative approach to audio creativity will really move REEL2MEDIA forward in the coming months.”

