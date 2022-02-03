Brooks (l) and Cody (r) (Photo: Danielle Piazza)

CIRCLE NETWORK will launch two new series, one, "BILL CODY PRESENTS," with RYMAN HOSPITALITY Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE "COFFEE, COUNTRY & CODY" morning show host BILL CODY, and the other "CIRCLE PRESENTS: COUNTRY SESSIONS."

"BILL CODY PRESENTS" is an eight episode series of one-hour interviews with guests including MARTY STUART, PAM TILLIS and GARTH BROOKS. The debut episode, with BROOKS as the guest, will air on FEBRUARY 9th at 7p (CT).

"CIRCLE PRESENTS: COUNTRY SESSIONS" debuts FEBRUARY 17th at 8p (CT), telling the stories behind the songs of Country artists, writersm and producers. Ten 30-minute episodes will air weekly, starting with an episode featuring LEE BRICE, and future episodes featuring MADDIE & TAE, JOSH TURNER, THE GATLIN BROTHERS, and others.

“We’re so excited to partner with Country radio legend BILL CODY to bring some of his favorite classic Country artists into people’s homes on CIRCLE TV,” said CIRCLE NETWORK SVP/Content EVAN HAIMAN. “Our very own ‘COUNTRY SESSIONS’ is also an exciting opportunity to show off some amazing performances and allow fans to get to know their favorite artists even better.”

“I grew up with people who were bigger than life characters and extraordinary storytellers,” said CODY. “ In this series, I have the chance to take my time talking openly and honestly to my longtime friends in their most familiar settings. It's NASHVILLE's greatest and most accomplished musical storytellers sharing their very personal journeys to stardom.” CODY's radio morning show simulcasts on CIRCLE.

