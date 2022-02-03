MC Media's Fruge'

Just about every industry in existence has made gender & cultural equality one of its top priorities, hiring diversity managers to ensure that their companies are, in fact, Equal Opportunity Employment institutions. We can pretend that the broadcast and audio industry is doing the same, but the statistics and hiring practices do not show any proof of that, especially when it comes to Talent and Program Directors. Women in this business are not looking for preferential treatment when it comes to being hired, they are just looking to actually be considered for the job and, if qualified, be hired for it. They are here to do more than help with EEO requirements for open positions. They are here to offer you an additional outlook, skill set and critical thinking ability which will help your business and brands reach full potential. MC Media's Charese Fruge' digs deeper into the problem in this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE.





