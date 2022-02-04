Reglero (Photo: Richard Montanious)

SABAN MUSIC GROUP has expanded with the official launch of SABAN MUSIC LATIN, and has appointed executive ALEJANDRO REGLERO EVP/GM of the company.

REGLERO spent the past decade at SONY MUSIC US LATIN, where he served as VP/A&R, working with ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, MAU & RICKY, CAMILO, JENNIFER LOPEZ, BOMBA ESTEREO, PRINCE ROYCE, EVALUNA MONTANER, YANDEL, RICARDO MONTANER, BECKY G, NATTI NATASHA, RAUW ALEJANDRO, KANY GARCIA, CARLOS VIVES, and GLORIA ESTEFAN.

SABAN MUSIC GROUP C.E.O. GUSTAVO LOPEZ said, "At SABAN MUSIC GROUP, we are driven by artist development, first and foremost. It is important for us to strengthen our team with the industry's best, and ALEJANDRO is exactly that. ALEJANDRO checked all of those boxes and then some."

ALEJANDRO added, "I have the same spirit and enthusiasm for discovering and cultivating new artists that HAIM SABAN, GUS, and the entire SMG team do. I am honored to join GUS and HAIM on this pivotal move in my career to continue to bolster the SMG brand. I understand the vision SABAN MUSIC GROUP has for the future, and it aligns with my own. We're focused on A&R and willing to help artists accomplish their goals by providing as many tools as possible to ensure success worldwide. I look forward to getting started."

