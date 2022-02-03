March 16th On CBS

Country stars LAUREN ALAINA and CRAIG MORGAN are among the celebrities taking part in a new reality series on CBS and PARAMOUNT+ entitled “Beyond The Edge,” premiering WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16th at 8p (CT). Nine celebrities will trade "their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of PANAMA, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone," according to the show's PR materials. The celebrities are playing to win money for the charity of their choice. See the trailer below and an extended teaser here.

SUPER BOWL MVP RAY LEWIS, NBA champion METTA WORLD PEACE, supermodel PAULINA PORIZKOVA, NFL legend MIKE SINGLETARY, “Full House” actress JODIE SWEETIN, “The Bachelor” star COLTON UNDERWOOD and “The Real Housewives of NEW YORK CITY” star EBONI K. WILLIAMS complete the cast. SHOWTIME sports announcer MAURO RANALLO will host.

Here's CBS' description of the show: "For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic PANAMA jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head-to-head in one final adventure, to see who can become the 'Beyond The Edge' champion and take home the most money for their charity."

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

« see more Net News