Celebrating Black History Month

The ARETHA FRANKLIN CHANNEL, MILES DAVIS RADIO and THE MOTOWN CHANNEL return to SIRIUSXM with specials hosted by ADAM CLAYTON, BOOTSY COLLINS, CHLOE BAILEY, CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE, INDIA ARIE, JIMMY JAM, KEB MO, STEVE JORDAN, TERENCE BLANCHARD, TLC, and more in honor of BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Tune in during the month of FEBRUARY for special programming from SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER to celebrate across music, entertainment, comedy, talk, business, sports, and more.

Beginning FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th, SiriusXM will launch these limited-engagement music channels saluting some of the most influential, pioneering Black artists, including ARETHA FRANKLIN and MILES DAVIS, in addition to celebrating the sounds and artists from legendary record label, MOTOWN. SiriusXM has collaborated with these historic artists and their teams to create unique, curated radio channels exclusively for listeners and fans.

Across SIRIUSXM channels, PANDORA stations, and STITCHER podcasts, listeners will find a variety of specialty programming celebrating the impact of Black culture, traditions, history, and those who we call “wave-makers.” Click here For a full schedule of all Black History Month special programming on SIRIUSXM.

