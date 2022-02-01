Two New Exhibits

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has curated 100 YEARS OF PEGGY LEE and MARLEY: A FAMILY LEGACY, two new exhibits to celebrate the legacies and careers of two pioneering artists whose impact and influence continue today. 100 YEARS OF PEGGY LEE opens FEBRUARY 9th and runs until SEPTEMBER 5th. MARLEY: A FAMILY LEGACY opens FEBRUARY 9th, and runs until OCTOBER 16th.

Curator and Director/Exhibitions NICHOLAS VEGA said, "The GRAMMY MUSEUM has a long-standing relationship with the MARLEY family, and recently partnered with PEGGY LEE’s family to present an online exhibit celebrating LEE’s centennial birthday. These exhibits continue to honor and recognize the lasting legacies of these groundbreaking artists.”

