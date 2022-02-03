$25,000 Scholarship Endowment

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC (CRB) will distribute $25,000 in educational endowments, divided among BELMONT UNIVERSITY, MIDDLE TENNESEE STATE UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE MARTIN and THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA. To qualify for the endowment, schools must offer a TV/Film/Radio or Music Business program.

A formal presentation regarding this news will take place at the “New Faces Of Country Music” show during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) on FEBRUARY 25th in NASHVILLE.

“On behalf of the CRB, I want to thank the Board of Directors for continuing to create future opportunities in our business for aspiring broadcasters," said CRB Scholarship Chairman JOHN SHOMBY. "These endowments are one step closer to attracting that next wave who will help take us through this ever-changing technological radio world.”

In addition to the endowments, CRB is now offering a $199 unemployment rate for CRS 2022. Interested parties can apply here no later than FEBRUARY 17th. The “unemployment rate” must be selected to be considered for the discounted rate, after review and verified by CRB. A student rate has also been available at $149 per person.

All others are welcome to register for CRS 2022 here.

