Celebrating Black History Month

SOUNDCLOUD is now featuring exclusive month-long curated content and homepage playlists celebrating Black brilliance and creativity, in honor of BLACK HISTORY MONTH. “Black Health and Wellness” will feature engaging conversations surrounding the healing power of music through the lens of Black leaders and artists.

Throughout the month, SOUNDCLOUD is rolling out a BLACK HISTORY MONTH edition of SELECTED BY, a series of exclusive artist-curated playlists featuring songs that promote moments of self-care and healing, created by incredible rising artists like JALEN SANTOY, INDIA SHAWN, and SMOOKY MARGIELAA. A number of the SELECTED BY playlists will include audio commentary giving a deeper look into how certain tracks have affected these artists.

In addition, SOUNDCLOUD is leveraging the power of social media with a new tastemaker series to shine a light on some of the brightest leaders in the world of music on how Black art and creativity has been a vehicle for Black history. The series, which will live on SOUNDCLOUD’s social media, will share stories through content featuring interviews, animations, and quotes kicking off today.

Follow along on Instagram and Twitter for the full series.

« see more Net News