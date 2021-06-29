Maxx

In her last two columns MELISSA MAXX spoke about the differences between empaths and introverts, saying that the two are often used interchangeably, but are actually not the same: While there is some crossover, MAXX explains, empaths seem to have a way of feeling, while introverts tend to have a way of BEING, and an empath experiences the emotions of others, while an introvert tends to be quiet by nature and enjoys spending time alone.

But a personality type that has been getting more attention lately is the Highly Sensitive Person, or "HSP." The addition of this third group will either muddle things even further for you, or completely clarify things. MAXX goes deep into the topic in this week's "Watching The Wheels: Mindfulness for Mindless Times."

