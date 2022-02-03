Night Time Talent Needed

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WIMX (ROCK 103.5)/KNOXVILLE, TN is searching for its next Night Time Personality. The station is looking for someone who wants to join a team that loves to win and have fun along the way! The person who earns this job will be passionate, creative, engaging, community-oriented, and have strong social media engagement. Heavy phone interaction is a must on this live night show. We will give you the freedom to create, a clear direction and the tools to win -- the rest is up to you.

KNOXVILLE is a thriving city located in a beautiful valley just west of the Great SMOKY MOUNTAINS and is home to the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE. DUKE WRIGHT's MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS is a privately owned company that offers a competitive compensation package and full benefits.

Send your best stuff and show us how you are ready to dominate at night. Email your materials to Brand Manager RANDY CHAMBERS at randy.chambers@mwcradio.com or mail your package to WIMZ, c/o RANDY CHAMBERS, 1100 SHARPS RIDGE MEMORIAL PARK DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is an Equal Opportunity Employer by choice.

« see more Net News