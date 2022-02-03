Scott Steele

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Active Rock KHTQ (ROCK 94 ½)/SPOKANE, WA has promoted Afternoon Host SCOTT STEELE to PD and Morning Show Host, replacing longtime PD/Morning Host GARY ALLEN, who is stepping aside but will assume his new role as the station's Brand Consultant, and occasional live on-air features in morning drive.

STEELE said, "Off the bat, I can't express the blessed feeling it is to have the radio brand of ROCK 94 And A Half trusted unto to me by the man who brought the station to life in 1998, GARY ALLEN. My goal coming to SPOKANE was to harvest as much of GARY's wisdom in the operation, sound, and texture of what it takes to be "SPOKANES's Best Rock". I've learned so much in my 12 and a half years from him on the professional side, but I've also grown by leaps and bounds of what it takes to be a better human. Thank you to COO BRIAN BURNS and the executive officers of MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA for this opportunity, and last but not least, our Market Manager TERY GARRAS. I'm ecstatic to work next to her every day with guidance, friendship, and most importantly, her faith in me to lead the ROCK 94 and A Half brand for many years to come."

ALLEN said, "After 43 years on the radio, 38 of them in SPOKANE, I have decided to spend more time with my family. I have been incredibly blessed to be a part of MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA and look forward to still being a part of MMM, just a little later in the day and a whole lot less driving."

With STEELE's move to mornings, KHTQ will be posting a rare opening for the afternoon drive talent position soon.

