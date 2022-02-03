Saturday

FOX SPORTS RADIO/FS1 "THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD" and "THE JOY TAYLOR SHOW" host JOY TAYLOR and DR. JEN WELTER, the first female coach in the NFL, are hosting a flag football camp for girls 8-18 years old in LOS ANGELES this SATURDAY (2/5) as part of Dr. WELTER's #GRRRIDIRONGIRLS football instruction program.

The camp will be held 11a-4p (PT) at ST. FRANCES X. CABRINI CATHOLIC SCHOOL, with TAYLOR broadcasting live 11a-4p.

