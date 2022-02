Now Offering Patreon

The LOUD SPEAKERS NETWORK's "THE READ" podcast is joining PATREON starting TODAY (2/4) at noon (ET).

The eight-year-old show, hosted by comedians KID FURY and CRISSLE WEST, will offer subscribers through PATREON special access to bonus audio segments as well as early notice of live events, monthly video chats with the hosts, and other bonuses.

