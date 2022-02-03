L-R: Sublime co-manager Scott Seine, The Healing Plant CEO Robert Taft, Troy denDekker, Jakob Nowell (Bradley Nowell’s son)

Reggae-Punk Legends SUBLIME have announced a new partnership with CALIFORNIA based THE HEALING PLANT, a licensed Cannabis manufacturer, to curate a full line of consumable products. The curated line of consumable adult products will have an emphasis on medicinal and healing properties and will launch in early SPRING 2022.

SUBLIME Co-Manager SCOTT SEINE said, "There are so many artist/cannabis deals out there but, for SUBLIME, we wanted to find a true creative collaboration with someone who really understood the deep musical and cultural significance of SUBLIME’s legacy. After 4 years of searching, we’re happy we found this with ROBERT TAFT, JR. and THE HEALING PLANT, whose mission to prioritize the healing and medicinal qualities of cannabis was of paramount importance to the band.”

BRADLEY NOWELL’s WIDOW TROY DENDEKKER said, "It is a given that SUBLIME would have its own Cannabis line, but we waited until we found the perfect partner with THE HEALING PLANT. Our line will consist of not only what is wanted but what is needed to help heal!"

Founder and CEO/THE HEALING PLANT ROBERT TAFT, JR. said, “This brand is going to bring you SUBLIME’s ‘Greatest Hits’ of recreational cannabis, as well as a full line of medicinal products that will benefit people fighting opioid and heroin addiction, a very important driven line, especially for the community of artists in memory of BRADLEY NOWELL himself."

Drummer BUD GAUGH added, "SUBLIME has its own weed now! I mean, what more needs to be said other than light ‘em up!! Time to ‘Smoke Two Joints.’"

