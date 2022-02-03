McGinty & Kennedy

It’s a homecoming for TONY McGINTY, who returns for mornings alongside his old partner, KEITH KENNEDY, at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WKDD-F (98.1 KDD)/AKRON, OH. The pair reignited the “KEITH & TONY” show on WEDNESDAY 2/2.

McGINTY replaces KAT JACKSON, who last month transitioned to an off-air audio production role for the company. She will continue to be heard weekends on sister Classic Hits WMJI-F (MAJIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND. Additionally, McGINTY has also been named PD for iHEARTMEDIA’s Rock WRQK (ROCK 106.9)/CANTON, OH, where he has prior history as co-host of “THE STANSBURY SHOW.” He began his career at the company’s Country WGAR/CLEVELAND.

KENNEDY, who is the iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND Regional Sr. VP/Programming, and McGINTY previously co-hosted mornings together from 2012 to 2019 on WKDD.

