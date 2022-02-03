Sami Jo Negron: New Y100 Midday Host

IHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI has named SAMI JO NEGRON as its new midday host.

She will preside over a playlist which includes top artists ARIANA GRANDE, HARRY STYLES and THE WEEKND. In addition, she will feature “Y100 Trending” reports and several call-in topics during this engaging workday show. She will continue to report to Y100 PD TAYLOR JUKES.

Said JUKES, “SAMI JO has an incredible ability to connect with listeners of all ages, as she lives for pop culture, enjoys chatting with callers and truly loves the music we play. It comes through in her live show and on-location when she instantly bonds with fans. Just don’t sit next to her at a HARRY STYLES concert, or your ears may ring the next day!”

SAMI JO has been producer for “ELVIS DURAN & The Morning Show” at Y100 MIAMI since 2020 and also served as on-air host. She previously held on-air and producer roles at WPOI/TAMPA and WNEW/N.Y. She started out as an intern on the “ELVIS DURAN Morning Show” from 2016 to 2017 and is a graduate of LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY.

Added NEGRON, “Excited is an understatement. I am so honored to be the new midday host at Y100 and can’t believe I get to work with this legendary team. Growing up just a few hours away in TAMPA and now living in SOUTH FLORIDA, I feel so at home at Y100! I can’t wait to further connect with our listeners. I really appreciate this incredible opportunity!”

