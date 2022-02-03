Board Confirmations

One new board member and two returning members have won SENATE confirmation to the Board of Directors of the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING. SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT Motion Picture Group Chairman/CEO TOM ROTHMAN is the new CPB director, while attorney LAURA GORE ROSS and retired educator ELIZABETH M. SEMBLER, both returning, were also confirmed as directors.

ROTHMAN and SEMBLER's terms will expire in 2026. ROSS' term will end in 2028.





Rothman, Ross, Sembler







