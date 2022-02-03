Webinar

EDISON RESEARCH and AD RESULTS MEDIA will unveil findings from their third annual Super Listeners study of listeners to five or more hours of podcasts weekly in a webinar on FEBRUARY 16th at 2p (ET).

AD RESULTS MEDIA CEO MARSHALL WILLIAMS and EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER will conduct the webinar, which will look at "super listener" habits and attitudes, with additional insights on how they feel about the number of ads in a podcast and the length of ad breaks, host-read vs. pre-recorded ads, and intent to purchase.

Register by clicking here.

« see more Net News