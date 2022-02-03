Clio Music Awards: Headed For Music Biz In Nashville.

BENJI MADDEN, FAB 5 FREDDY and BISHOP BRIGGS are among the judges who will select the 2022 CLIO MUSIC AWARD winners as the ceremony moves to NASHVILLE on MAY 10th as part of the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION's MUSIC BIZ conference.

This year’s panel will identify the most creative submissions in music marketing, brand creative, film & video and the use of music in advertising, trailers and teasers. Among the judges are REPUBLIC RECORDS EVP Film & TV DANA SANO, PELOTON SVP Music GWEN BETHEL RILEY, JSM MUSIC CEO/CCO JOEL SIMON, PRIMARY WAVE partner/SVP Creative Head Of Sync MARTY SILVERSTONE, and YOUTUBE Global Head Of Brand Partnerships & Experiential Marketing ZACH PAPALE,

Said CLIO MUSIC & CLIO CANNABIS Executive Director MICHAEL KAUFFMAN, “Each year we select a new group of experts and basically hand over the keys to our program, they have total control over what entries are selected to win an award. We spend a lot of time taking stock of the industry and choosing the people and the perspectives that we want to represent our mission and send a signal to the industry about what work is most creatively inspiring. We’re very proud to have this group leave their mark on the history of our program.”

CLIO MUSIC is partnering with MUSIC BIZ to host a live awards ceremony as part of the trade association's annual conference set to take place at the JW MARRIOTT NASHVILLE from MAY 9th to 12th. The in-person CLIO MUSIC AWARDS ceremony will be held on MAY 10th in NASHVILLE.

Added KAUFFMAN: “With so many music thought leaders gathered together for important discussions that will steer the business for years to come, MUSIC BIZ is the ideal setting for our awards ceremony. The 2022 CLIO MUSIC AWARDS will be an opportunity for brands to connect with all touch points of the music industry to generate new connections and celebrate the work that will lead the business into the future.”

To view all of the 2022 jury members, learn more about the program or enter work, visit www.clios.com/music. The final deadline for entries is FEBRUARY 18th.

