SIRIUSXM "THE WILKOW MAJORITY" talk host ANDREW WILKOW's TV show is joining the lineup at SALEM MEDIA GROUP's streaming TV service SALEM NEWS CHANNEL. "WILKOW!" will air weekdays 5-6p (ET) on SALEM NEWS CHANNEL beginning FEBRUARY 15th; WILKOW has been hosting a show on GLENN BECK's THEBLAZE video channel for seven years and will continue his SIRIUSXM show.

“I cannot wait to move ‘WILKOW!’ onto the SALEM NEWS CHANNEL,” said WILKOW. “The 5 pm hour is the starting point of the evening news cycle. Our plan is to give the viewer an hour of live TV that combines perfectly executed political analysis and whatever breaking stories are happening.”

“This is not going to be a clone program," he added. "Starting FEBRUARY 15th, we are going to bring passion and fire to the 5 pm hour every day.”

“ANDREW is a perfect fit for SNC and all of the hosts already there,” said SALEM SVP of Spoken Word Formats PHIL BOYCE, who is also WILKOW's father-in-law. “ANDREW has carved out a name for himself on the SIRIUS PATRIOT channel. His many followers will have a great time watching him on our new TV network.” SALEM NEWS CHANNEL presently offers simulcasts of SALEM RADIO NETWORK talk shows.

