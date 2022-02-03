Steve Higgs

PREACH RECORDS has tapped STEVE HIGGS as its CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER and Head Of A&R. At the same time, it has announced a new partnership with WARNER RECORDS UK and DARCO RECORDINGS, owned and operated by former ISLAND RECORDS CEO DARCUS BEASE. HIGGS currently works on the management team with NAS and more at EMAGEN ENTERTAINMENT.

WARNER RECORDS UK and DARCO RECORDINGS will be exclusive partners on one of PREACH RECORDS' first signings, MUNTU, a hip-hop/pop artist based in BERLIN. The partnership allows the labels to combine efforts, with operations in the U.S., UK and GERMANY. MUNTU is already one of the top songwriters in GERMANY, with three of the top 15 songs on GERMAN radio, and is signed to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

PREACH RECORDS was started last FEBRUARY by L.A.-based CEO JAY COHEN and GERMAN-based co-founder/Chief Marketing Officer DANIEL BALDOCK in partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP/INGROOVES and BEATBREAD, boasting offices in L.A., LONDON and HAMBURG alongside partners in CANADA and SOUTHEAST ASIA.

