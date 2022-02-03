Clive Davis: Pre-Grammy Gala Off For This Year (photo: DFree/Shutterstock)

THE RECORDING ACADEMY and CLIVE DAVIS officially announced the pre-GRAMMY GALA will not take place this year, as the move to LAS VEGAS has led to the impossibility of finding a suitable venue.

THE RECORDING ACADEMY released the following statement, “Due to the logistical obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, including the unavailability of an appropriate venue, we have decided to postpone the 2022 PRE-GRAMMY GALA. We will resume the celebration next year when we will host an incredible evening in our unique and glittering way, hospitable to our wonderful music artists, music executives, film, television, sports and illustrious politicians who annually love the event like no other.

"As previously announced, other GRAMMY week activities will be held in LAS VEGAS and the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will continue its tradition as Music’s Biggest Night on APRIL 3rd from the MGM GARDEN ARENA.”

« see more Net News