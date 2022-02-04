-
iHeartPodcast Awards Winners Announced, With 'You're Wrong About' Named Podcast Of The Year
February 4, 2022 at 5:09 AM (PT)
The iHEARTPODCAST AWARDS were handed out in a virtual ceremony THURSDAY night.
The winners:
Podcast of the Year: "YOU'RE WRONG ABOUT"
Best Comedy Podcast: "SMARTLESS"
Best Crime Podcast: "SCAM GODDESS"
Best Music Podcast: "SONG EXPLORER"
Best News Podcast: "THE DAILY"
Best Sports Podcast: "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST"
Best Overall Host -- Male: SAM SANDERS
Best Overall Host -- Female: NICOLE BYER
Best Business & Finance Podcast: "HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ"
Best Pop Culture Podcast: "KEEP IT!"
Best Food Podcast: "DOUGHBOYS"
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: "THERAPY FOR BLACK GIRLS"
Best History Podcast: "THROUGHLINE"
Best Kids & Family Podcast: "STORY PIRATES"
Best Fiction Podcast: "BRIDGEWATER"
Best Science Podcast: "OLOGIES WITH ALIE WARD"
Best Technology Podcast: "THERE ARE NO GIRLS ON THE INTERNET"
Best Ad Read Podcast: "SMARTLESS"
Best Political Podcast: "POD SAVE AMERICA"
Best TV & Film Podcast: "HOW DID THIS GET MADE?"
Best Spanish Language Podcast: "RADIO AMBULANTE"
Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast: "WE CAN DO HARD THINGS WITH GLENNON DOYLE"
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: "FOREVER35"
Best Travel Podcast: "WOMEN WHO TRAVEL"
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT"
Best Green Podcast: "LIVING ON EARTH"
Best Branded Podcast: "INSIDE TRADER JOE'S"
Best International Podcast: "MORBIDOLOGY"
Icon Awards (previously announced): Social Impact: "FORCE MULTIPLIER"; Audio Pioneer: "MY FAVORITE MURDER"; Innovator: DESCRIPT