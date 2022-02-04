Winners

The iHEARTPODCAST AWARDS were handed out in a virtual ceremony THURSDAY night.

The winners:

Podcast of the Year: "YOU'RE WRONG ABOUT"

Best Comedy Podcast: "SMARTLESS"

Best Crime Podcast: "SCAM GODDESS"

Best Music Podcast: "SONG EXPLORER"

Best News Podcast: "THE DAILY"

Best Sports Podcast: "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST"

Best Overall Host -- Male: SAM SANDERS

Best Overall Host -- Female: NICOLE BYER

Best Business & Finance Podcast: "HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ"

Best Pop Culture Podcast: "KEEP IT!"

Best Food Podcast: "DOUGHBOYS"

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: "THERAPY FOR BLACK GIRLS"

Best History Podcast: "THROUGHLINE"

Best Kids & Family Podcast: "STORY PIRATES"

Best Fiction Podcast: "BRIDGEWATER"

Best Science Podcast: "OLOGIES WITH ALIE WARD"

Best Technology Podcast: "THERE ARE NO GIRLS ON THE INTERNET"

Best Ad Read Podcast: "SMARTLESS"

Best Political Podcast: "POD SAVE AMERICA"

Best TV & Film Podcast: "HOW DID THIS GET MADE?"

Best Spanish Language Podcast: "RADIO AMBULANTE"

Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast: "WE CAN DO HARD THINGS WITH GLENNON DOYLE"

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: "FOREVER35"

Best Travel Podcast: "WOMEN WHO TRAVEL"

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT"

Best Green Podcast: "LIVING ON EARTH"

Best Branded Podcast: "INSIDE TRADER JOE'S"

Best International Podcast: "MORBIDOLOGY"

Icon Awards (previously announced): Social Impact: "FORCE MULTIPLIER"; Audio Pioneer: "MY FAVORITE MURDER"; Innovator: DESCRIPT

