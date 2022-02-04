Kusinski, Miller

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is adding a SATURDAY midday show with veteran CHICAGO sportscasters PEGGY KUSINSKI and DIONNE MILLER.

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that KUSINSKI, the former NBC O&O WMAQ-TV (NBC 5) sports anchor who hosts the podcasts "PASS THE MIC" and "THE SPORTSCASTER AND HER SON," and MILLER, sports anchor at ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC 7) and a fill-in host at ESPN 1000, will host SATURDAYS 11a-1p (CT) starting this weekend.

