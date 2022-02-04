Top Shows And Publishers

PODTRAC has released its JANUARY 2021 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

13 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from DECEMBER, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 rose 2% from DECEMBER and was up 1% year-over-year and total global downloads rose 5% month-over-month and 17% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (611 active shows) NPR (49 shows) WONDERY (147 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (9 shows) NBC NEWS (53 shows) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (100 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (70 shows) DAILY WIRE (9 shows) PRX (93 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (122 shows) PODCASTONE (297 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (62 shows) KAST MEDIA (31 shows) CNN (42 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (26 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (40 shows) VIACOMCBS (105 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (17 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (1 show) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (42 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) PARDON MY TAKE (9) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (8) SMARTLESS (6) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (10) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (11) CNN 5 THINGS (12) RADIOLAB (18) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (16) HIDDEN BRAIN (17) FRESH AIR (14) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (15) THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (20) PLANET MONEY (19) THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (22)

