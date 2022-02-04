Coming 2/11

DUA LIPA announced in an appearance at the iHEARTPODCAST AWARDAS THURSDAY night (2/3) that she will host a new podcast for iHEARTMEDIA. "DUA LIPA: AT YOUR SERVICE," an interview show, debuts FEBRUARY 11th with a conversation with designer OLIVIER ROUSTEING; future guests will include ELTON JOHN, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RUSSELL BRAND, and BOWEN YANG, among others. The show will be available in Spanish, Portuguese and French versions as well as English.

“In my line of work, I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and meet some of the most inspiring and fascinating people around,” said DUA LIPA. “I’m excited to join forces with iHeart to share not only some of the amazing tips and lessons I’ve learned throughout my own journeys, but also to have a platform to spotlight some of the experiences and challenges others around the globe encounter and overcome every day.”

“The world knows DUA LIPA as an international music sensation and one of iHeartRadio’s most played artists in 2021,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “But she also has an incredible curiosity and desire to learn more about the world around her. We know listeners will be excited to hear more from DUA and explore this world with her as their guide.”

