WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has expanded SVP/A&R RICH CHRISTINA's position to SVP/A&R And Venture Partners, giving CHRISTINA responsibility for connecting the publishing house's songwriters to the company's partners for development. CHRISTINA joined WARNER CHAPPELL in 20198 after stints at ATLANTIC RECORDS, SONY/ATV, and EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./North America RYAN PRESS commented, "RICH is an expert dealmaker with creative instincts who has had an illustrious career, and this new role sets him up to better connect our writers with our venture partners' rosters through songwriting camps, strategic sessions and more. This position will focus on helping our partners grow, and with Rich’s deep understanding of songwriters at all levels of their careers, he’s the perfect person for the job."

CHRISTINA added, "I have always loved working with songwriters and their teams, from directly developing an artist and helping them craft their sound, to providing resources and guidance through a joint venture. This expanded role lets me do both, and I’m more inspired than ever to find new ways for our songwriters and our partners to succeed."

