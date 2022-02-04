McCorry

WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY-F/PHILADELPHIA Managing Editor KEVIN MCCORRY is joining crosstown AUDACY News-Talk KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO) as News Director, starting FEBRUARY 28th.

“KYW NEWSRADIO's influence and legacy is unmatched in PHILADELPHIA, and its community-focused journalism has only grown stronger over the years,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “We’re happy to welcome KEVIN and so excited to see and hear his impact on the continuing evolution of our modern multimedia newsroom.”

“I'm thrilled to lead KYW's news team as it starts a new chapter and grows its capacity for ambitious, original, multimedia journalism,” said MCCORRY. “As a PHILLY native, I know that KYW NEWSRADIO holds a special place in the hearts and habits of many people in our region, and the talent in this newsroom is immense. The bottom line for any news operation is trust, and I'm beyond excited to continue to build KYW's trust among more of our region's listeners and readers by bringing my passion for smart, fair, in-depth news and storytelling to this esteemed organization.”

“KEVIN is a leader who understands implicitly what makes a modern audio newsroom great: the people at the heart of its original reporting,” said KYW Brand Mgr. ALEX SILVERMAN. “His expertise will help our team build on the iconic legacy of KYW NEWSRADIO and take our agenda-setting local journalism to the next level.”

« see more Net News