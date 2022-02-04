-
WUBE (B-105)/Cincinnati Temporarily Changes Name To Honor Bengals' Joe Burrow
by Shawn Reed
February 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM (PT)
-
HUBBARD Country WUBE (B-105)/CINCINNATI has temporarily renamed itself “JOEY B-105” to honor CINCINNATI BENGALS quarterback JOE BURROW as the BENGALS prepare to play the LOS ANGELES RAMS in the SUPER BOWL on FEBRUARY 13th. The redubbing began this morning (2/4) at 6a (ET).
The station has not indicated when it will end the stunt and switch back to its B-105 branding.
Stream “JOEY B-105” here.