Joey B-105 In Cincy

HUBBARD Country WUBE (B-105)/CINCINNATI has temporarily renamed itself “JOEY B-105” to honor CINCINNATI BENGALS quarterback JOE BURROW as the BENGALS prepare to play the LOS ANGELES RAMS in the SUPER BOWL on FEBRUARY 13th. The redubbing began this morning (2/4) at 6a (ET).

The station has not indicated when it will end the stunt and switch back to its B-105 branding.

Stream “JOEY B-105” here.

