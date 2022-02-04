Clockwise From Top Left: Faber, Yohannes, Sellers, Everitt

LOS ANGELES-based royalties distribution and payments platform STEM has promoted SETH FABER to VP/Artist & Label Strategy on its Artist & Label Strategies team and has upped KYLIE EVERITT to Artist & Label Strategy Manager. In addition, the company has hired VIVIAN YOHANNES as Dir./Artist & Label Strategy, Hip-Hop and R&B; NATALIE SELLERS remains Manager/Artist & Label Commerce and Partnerships.

STEM President of Distribution KRISTIN GRAZIANI said, "As we continue to grow our distribution offering, we are committed to artist-centric thinking. Intelligently investing in Artist & Label services continues to be vital to our success. I’m excited to have SETH at the helm as we surround our artists with the strategic guidance and resources they need to grow their fanbase."

FABER added, "VIVIAN’s presence immediately underscores our credibility in music’s most consumed genres; I’m truly excited to have her join. I’m particularly proud to have KYLIE filling a key seat on our strategy team; her energy, creativity, and passion for independent artists is unmatched. Lastly, we’re fortunate to have NATALIE at the helm of our editorial efforts; she is an incredible thought partner & strategic artist evangelist."

