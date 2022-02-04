Greetings From Florida

Whatever happened to localism? There are reasons big radio companies abandoned the idea of localism in the face of crushing debt and an increasingly national, homogenized culture. But as ALL ACCESS SVP/Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, who recently moved from one big market to another, points out in this week's "THE LETTER FROM ALL ACCESS NEWS-TALK-SPORTS," there's still a market, and a need, for local content, and radio has the ability to address that need.. and maybe grow with it. Radio, he contends, used to be great at localism -- including in his newly-adopted SOUTH FLORIDA market -- and, if it wants to be, could do it again.

It's yet another provocative "LETTER" and it's here on ALL ACCESS right now:

