Holmes

Clothing, music and lifestyle brand COUNTRY REBEL has launched COUNTRY REBEL RECORDS. Along with the launch, the company has signed its first artist, KENTUCKY native and former AIR FORCE Security Forces member JUSTIN HOLMES, and relocated its operations from CALIFORNIA to TENNESSEE.

Company CEO and co-founder DARIN BLUE said, “We moved the COUNTRY REBEL operations from SAN DIEGO to the NASHVILLE area for several reasons. The main two were to be closer to the artists, labels, management companies and publicists we’re so closely allied with and to immerse ourselves in the industry and learn the business side of music from every angle. Creating COUNTRY REBEL RECORDS was in our long-term plans, and signing JUSTIN HOLMES is the perfect artist to launch the label.”

HOLMES and COUNTRY REBEL have worked together before. In 2019, HOLMES participated in "The GEORGE JONES Sessions," in which COUNTRY REBEL hosted more than 30 artists to film and record acoustic sessions.

HOLMES' debut single on the new label, “Damn Addiction,” is available today here.

