Live entertainment and artist payments app PICKLEJAR will host a variety of on-site events during this month's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022), including pre-lunch performances on FEBRUARY 23rd and 25th, a ping-pong tournament on FEBRUARY 24th and full day performances during the PICKLEJAR CRS Artist Showcase at BARLINES in the OMNI NASHVILLE FEBRUARY 23rd-25th. Both CRS participants and the public are able to attend the showcase.

KELLY FORD, former morning host of the late WNSH/NEW YORK, will be hosting the PICKLEJAR participating events, as well as hosting its first-ever backstage livestream during CRS' NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC show. FORD will interview NEW FACES performers GABBY BARRETT, WALKER HAYES, PARKER McCOLLUM, JAMESON RODGERS and LAINEY WILSON and other industry insiders as they give insight on the performers' journey as rising Country artists.

Register for CRS here, and see the full CRS agenda here.

