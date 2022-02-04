Proposes Fine

The FCC has proposed a $3,500 fine on UNITY BROADCASTING LLC for failure to file a timely application for a license to cover W264DV/KISSIMMEE, FL and subsequent unauthorized operation of the station.

The station's permit expired on NOVEMBER 27, 2021 and the permittee failed to file its covering license application by that date, filing it on JANUARY 21st instead, telling the Commission that the station was built on time but that the tower site owner did not file for a building permit until NOVEMBER 19th and issuance was delayed by the holidays.

