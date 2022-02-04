President's Day Weekend

SOUNDS OF SEATTLE ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP is set to take place over PRESIDENTS' DAY weekend, FEBRUARY 17th-20th, in LOS ANGELES, CA, and will feature JERRY CANTRELL (ALICE IN CHAINS), KIM THAYIL (SOUNDGARDEN) and DAVE KRUSEN (PEARL JAM/CANDLEBOX). SOUNDS OF SEATTLE will celebrate what many consider to be the golden age of Alternative Rock.

At the signature ROCK CAMPS, participants form a band where they are then mentored by their rock star counselor and rehearse songs with the special guests. Some of the rockstar mentors for this SEATTLE influenced camp include heavy hitters like STEPHEN PERKINS (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS), MIKE KROEGER (NICKELBACK), PETER KLETT & ADAM KURY (CANDLEBOX), JOEL HOEKSTRA (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA), TOMMY BLACK (SCOTT WEILAND AND THE WHILDABOUTS), BRITT LIGHTNING (VIXEN) and many more. Throughout the four days, campers will experience masterclasses, Q&A sessions and themed jam rooms, before it all culminates with a live performance before an all-ages crowd at the world-famous WHISKY A GO GO, in HOLLYWOOD on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th.

In addition to jamming and learning from an array of talent, attendees will play public performances at the legendary venues THE VIPER ROOM and The WHISKY-A-GO-GO in HOLLYWOOD. Campers can reserve their spot now at ROCK CAMP's website. Mentor Dave Krusen will jam with the campers on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at the famous WHISKY-A-GO-GO at 7:30p (PT).





