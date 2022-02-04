Cannon

RESERVOIR MEDIA has acquired the producer catalog of NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS' HALL OF FAME member BUDDY CANNON. The acquisition includes rights to all of CANNON’s KENNY CHESNEY collaborations from 1997’s “I Will Stand” through 2017’s “Live In No Shoes Nation.” The deal does not include CANNON's SOUNDEXCHANGE royalties.

“I have worked very hard with KENNY for the past 25 plus years to make the best music possible, and with the help of all the publishers and songwriters who have given us their very best songs, we have managed to stay consistently around the top of the charts for a very long time,” said CANNON. “When I was presented with this offer from RESERVOIR, it seemed like it was the right thing to do and the right time for me to turn over my portion of future KENNY CHESNEY royalties to them. And now it’s time to make some more records, and I promise to continue making the best music that I can make from here on down the road.”

“BUDDY has created some of Country music’s biggest tracks for over two decades," said RESERVOIR EVP/Creative JOHN OZIER. "We are honored to be entrusted with rights to his phenomenal legacy and are excited to continue expanding our Country catalog with these fantastic songs."

