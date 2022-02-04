Co-Producer Dan Patrick

DAN PATRICK, WORKHOUSE MEDIA, and CAMPSIDE MEDIA are producing a new podcast about a NASCAR driver fighting to clear his name after being arrested in a tobacco smuggling bust. "RUNNING SMOKE," to be distributed by iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK later this year and hosted by journalist RAJIV GOLLA, tells the story of DEREK WHITE, the first indigenous driver in NASCAR, whose driving career came to a halt when he was indefinitely suspended after his arrest.

GOLLA said, “My father was a NASCAR fan, and his father before him...well, I don’t think he ever saw a V8 in his life. I was drawn to DEREK’s story because it represented the old-school grit -- and tax evasion -- that NASCAR was founded on. After my first trip to KAHNAWAKE, I realized that the story went so much deeper, and it’s a privilege to be working with DAN PATRICK to tell it with the nuance it deserves.”

“We love this story, and the superteam behind it,” said CAMPSIDE CEO ADAM HOFF. “CAMPSIDE was born to find and tell big impactful stories from the world’s best journalists, and we’re constantly looking for new platforms and partnerships to get those stories out into the world. We’re so excited to work with DAN PATRICK, a true legend of broadcasting, and with iHEARTMEDIA, the number one broadcast and podcast network.”

PATRICK added, “RUNNING SMOKE is a really compelling story and I am beyond thrilled to partner with CAMPSIDE, iHEART and WORKHOUSE MEDIA on this project. I’m confident that our first-in-class producing team will combine to make this show a must listen.”

