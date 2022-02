Bloomdaddy

DAVID "BLOOMDADDY" BLOMQUIST is exiting iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWVA-A/WHEELING, WV to join sister News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND for 3-7p (ET), beginning MONDAY (2/7). BLOOMQUIST, who will take the place of the late MIKE TRIVISONNO, made the announcement FRIDAY morning on his social media accounts.

BLOMQUIST has been hosting mornings on WWVA and simulcasting on News-Talk WJAS-A/PITTSBURGH and WLTP-A/PARKERSBURG, WV since 2003; he has also served as an anchor/reporter at WTRF-TV/WHEELING, WCHS-TV/CHARLESTON, WV, and WTOV-TV/STEUBENVILLE, OH.

« see more Net News